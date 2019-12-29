Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Road reopened in Russell, Kentucky following vehicle accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Accident GENERIC 2_1513000196949-794306118.JPG

RUSSELL, Ky. (WOWK) – Emergency officials in Greenup County say US Highway 23 has reopened in both directions at the Ironton-Russell Bridge following a vehicle accident.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events