Road crews set off first blast of I-64 widening project

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Blasting began today on the major I-64 widening project near the Nitro-St. Albans interstate bridge.

Road crews started the blasting portion of the project, Tuesday, July 20, with more blasts planned daily on weekdays between noon and 2 p.m. through August while the work is underway. This will require road crews to use “rolling roadblocks” on the eastbound lanes of I-64. The St. Albans eastbound and westbound on ramps and the Nitro westbound on ramp will also be closed prior to each blast.

The $224 million dollar project is expected to eventially help alleviate traffic congestion through the area. For now though, drivers will need to be prepared to be patient.

Officials say, for now, they aren’t expecting any major traffic hiccups other than at blasting times, but the Division of Highways says closer to fall, traffic will start to be re-directed.

The DOH urges drivers to plan ahead, slow down, and pay attention to the road, especially when going through this area.

The project is expected to be finished in 2024.

Blasting began today on the major I-64 widening project near the Nitro-St. Albans interstate bridge. July 20, 2021 (Photo Credit: 13 News Reporter Nicky Walters)

