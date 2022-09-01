HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The City of Hurricane has dedicated a road to a young man who tragically passed away.

Will Washburn was 14 years old when he died and his community says they will always remember him for his kindness, compassion and love for sports.

In his honor, the road at Hurricane City Park will now be named Will Washburn Way.

It leads to the little league field and basketball courts, which were Will’s two favorite sports.

The city’s mayor says Will was an amazing young man, a friend to so many and an awesome athlete.