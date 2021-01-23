Road reopens after house fire caused closure in Huntington

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A road in Huntington has reopened after a house fire closed it for a few hours Saturday morning.

The call on the house came in around 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 on 8th Ave and the 1700 block of 18th Street. The house was fully engulfed by the fire.

Firefighters on scene say they were able to contain the flames and one the vacant house was damaged.

Officials say the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.