Road reopens after house fire caused closure in Huntington

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft,

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Lane Ball, 13 News Reporter/STAFF PHOTO)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A road in Huntington has reopened after a house fire closed it for a few hours Saturday morning.

The call on the house came in around 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 on 8th Ave and the 1700 block of 18th Street. The house was fully engulfed by the fire.

Firefighters on scene say they were able to contain the flames and one the vacant house was damaged.

Officials say the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS