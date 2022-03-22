UPDATE (12:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22): Kanawha County metro says that Sissonville Drive is back open in the 5300 block.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK)—Sissonville Drive is shut down after a single-car accident.

Kanawha dispatch says that a vehicle rollover with a possible entrapment happened on the 5300 block of Sissonville Dr. at around 10:40 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries.

No timeline for when the road will reopen was given.

This is a developing story, and we will update online and on the air as new information becomes available.