Road slip repair to close busy road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There are construction projects popping up in many places in the Jewel City, but if you frequently travel along Norway Avenue, you may need to find a different route this month.

The section of Norway Avenue between Forest Road and Ferguson Road has become rather rough terrain in the past year.

“It started maybe a year ago, last winter maybe, and it’s just got worse and worse ever since,” says Joshua Britt, who lives in the area.

“It kind of throws you and it could cause wrecks. It’s a very dangerous place where the road’s caving in,” says Mary Swann, who also lives in the area.

The road slip occurring on the avenue has been on the city’s radar as needing to be fixed.

“It’s been a major concern. We noticed it about a year ago when the road started cracking and so we moved immediately to start getting things moving,” says Jim Insco, public works director for the City of Huntington.

Some say the road needed to be fixed sooner:

“I think it’s overdue. It is not safe,” Swann says.

However, city officials say there’s more to the repair of this road slip than meets the eye.

“There is a major utility embankment there of Frontier lines as well as Comcast lines – it’s one of the main areas for the Comcast fiber,” Insco says.

Insco says there are also gas and electric lines there:

“And so we’ve been waiting and working with them to get the utilities moved and then soon as the utilities are moved then we will move in.”

Insco says because of the equipment they’ll need to bring in to do the work, the road between Ferguson Road and Forest Road will be closed.

“We anticipate construction beginning today. I do not believe that all of the utility line has been moved so there will be some kind of work coming this week. Stamford Park subdivision will still remain open, but if you’re using Norway Avenue as your thru-street, you will need to find an alternative,” Insco says.

This is a prospect some in the area say is a good trade-off.

“It’s not gonna be fun for the traffic but it needs fixed. I mean, cause it’s just gonna keep slippin’ ‘till it falls down the hill or somebody falls down with it,” Britt says.

The city’s public works director says they anticipate the construction to last through the month of October, and they urge caution for drivers in the area and to plan an alternate route ahead of time.

