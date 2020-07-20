I-64 reopens after furniture truck fire

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. 7/20/20: All lanes of I-64 are reopened following a furniture truck fire near Exit 44 near St. Albans.
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The eastbound lanes of I-64 are closed after a furniture truck caught fire near Exit 44 toward St. Albans.
Putnam County dispatchers say the fire started in the engine around 12:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Dispatchers say they expect the road to remain closed for about an hour while crews clean up the scene.
The Teays Valley and Nitro fire departments responded.
