I-64 reopens after furniture truck fire

The eastbound lanes of I-64 are closed after a furniture truck caught fire near Exit 44 toward St. Albans. July 20, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. 7/20/20: All lanes of I-64 are reopened following a furniture truck fire near Exit 44 near St. Albans.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The eastbound lanes of I-64 are closed after a furniture truck caught fire near Exit 44 toward St. Albans.

Putnam County dispatchers say the fire started in the engine around 12:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers say they expect the road to remain closed for about an hour while crews clean up the scene.

The Teays Valley and Nitro fire departments responded.

