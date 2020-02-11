Roadway damaged by 2016 floods to remain closed in 2020

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A roadway in Nicholas County damaged from the June 2016 flood will remain closed in 2020.

Williams River Road (Forest Road 86) will continue to be closed in 2020 to repair damage.

The road is closed to motorized use for 10 miles, just downstream from Tea Creek Campground to the Three Forks Bridge. Non-motorized use of the road (walking, bicycling, riding a horse, etc.) is allowed except where road construction activities are occurring and when that specific segment of road is closed by a sign, gate or barricade.

The river bank is also closed to all use in the area where construction is actively taking place.

In 2019, temporary bridges were installed at Kens Creek and White Oak. The bridge at Kens Creek was installed to provide access for construction equipment needed to make road repairs. The White Oak bridge, and other repairs, were completed so the road could remain open to the public all the way from Cowen to the Three Forks Bridge.

Construction is continuing in 2020 including repairs to ditches and road shoulders, stream bank stabilization projects, and a new bridge at Elbow Branch.

