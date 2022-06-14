UPDATE: (5:20 p.m. June 14, 2022) – Putnam County dispatchers say all lanes of 1st Avenue in Nitro have now reopened.

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One lane of 1st Avenue in Nitro, West Virginia is closed after a two-vehicle crash.

According to Putnam County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 3:46 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 on 1st Ave. near Appalachian Way and Backwater Truck Supply.

Dispatchers say only minor injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash, and there is no word at this time when the road will fully reopen.