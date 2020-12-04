Roane County Animal Shelter launches search for pint sized pugs

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) This time of year many non-profit organizations are asking the community for help. But right now in Roane County, WV the local animal shelter is giving back. The unique project features a cute four-legged shelter mascot.

The grand prize Tucker replica will be hidden in a business in Spencer, WV. Several smaller replicas will be hidden as well.

“Everybody loves Tucker,” said Scott Starcher. He is the store manager of the Tractor Supply in Spencer, WV. Tucker is a little black pug. He is the personal companion of Humane Officer Tanya Hicks. Tucker often goes with Hicks to visit people in the community and to teach children about the importance of being kind to animals.

“He loves to ride around in the car with Tanya. He comes in the store sometimes,” Starcher said.

Tucker recently helped raise money for new kennels. Now he’s extending a helping paw to the community with a new take on an old game.

“So we are basing this on the “Where’s Waldo,” Hicks said. “He’s going to be lost in Spencer. Not him personally but we have twenty-five little Tuckers.” The shelter manager made severeal pint sized painted pups that will be hidden in businesses all across town. Anyone who finds one will get a prize ranging from gift certificates to discounts.

“We’ve got one of the models hid in our store,” Starcher said. “I’m also going to offer a $25 gift certificate at Tractor Supply.”

It is the shelter’s way of thanking a community that is always there to help them help animals.

“You know we all need to help everyone,” Hicks said. “

This fun project is also helping to get the word out about the many animals looking for new homes.

One lucky person could find the larger sized Tucker replica. That person will get a $100 gift card and a free spay or neuter for their pet. Some of the pugs are already hidden at local stores. The contest officially starts Friday.