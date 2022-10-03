ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says a bridge on Thorofare Road needs replaced.

The DOH’s bridge safety inspection program says during an annual inspection, workers determined Osborne Mills Bridge on Roane County Road 29/13, or Thoroughfare Road, near milepost .43 needs replaced.

The bridge was closed Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 due to its “deteriorated condition.” The DOH says it will remain closed permanently and a new structure will be built in its place.

“While this bridge has served the public for a long time, it has reached the end of its service life,” a DOH spokesperson said. “It needs replaced rather than simply repaired, and the project to replace it with a new bridge is moving forward as a high priority.”

The DOH says it has plans to have the new bridge completed by the summer of 2024 and the design planning is already underway. Officials say the public, post offices and emergency services have been made aware of detour routes that will be in effect until the new bridge is opened.

“While the West Virginia Division of Highways hates to ever close a bridge, for any length of time, even when building a new one, our standard is that no one’s family should ever drive across a bridge we would not let our own families drive across,” the DOH spokesperson says.