Roane County High School cancels weekend extracurricular activities due to COVID-19 concerns

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Roane County Schools, working with Roane General Hospital and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, confirms a positive case of COVID-19 involving a student associated with Roane County High School.

School officials say the high school was dismissed early to transport the students home and sanitize buses before the elementary and middle schools dismissed and to provide extra time for contact tracing and precautionary cleaning at the school.

Roane County Schools says as an additional precaution any extracurricular activities involving Roane County High School today or this weekend have been canceled or postponed.

This is the only incident of a positive COVID-19 case associated with the high school and additional information is not being released.

School officials say those who feel they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider, local hospital or local health care clinic.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.