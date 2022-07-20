CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Roane County pleaded guilty to possessing a pipe bomb Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that in December of 2020, law enforcement found one completed pipe bomb and five unfinished pipe bombs in a residence in Spencer.

51-year-old Joseph David Bailey was arrested and charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Bailey’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2022, and he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.