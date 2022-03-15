HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District (GHPRD) will host a “Roaring 20s Mom & Son Prom” on Saturday, March 19.

The prom will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the DoubleTree Hotel’s Grand Ballroom, located at 1001 3rd Ave. in Huntington.

The event will feature DJ Chad Midkiff from DCM Pro Events. Guests can also enjoy sweet treats such as cookies, cupcakes, fruit and chocolate fondue.

A “Picture Perfect Photo Booth” will be available for guests to remember the evening with personalized pictures.

Each mom will receive a rose at the end of the prom.

Tickets are $30 per mom/son couple and can be purchased online. Tickets are limited for this event.

For more information, email GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick or call her at (304) 696-5954.

“We hope you’ll make plans to join us for an unforgettable evening of making memories that will remain with your family for a lifetime,” Patrick said in a press release.