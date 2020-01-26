HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Vex Robotics Tournament arrives at the mountain state as RCBI and Nasa officials host this year’s Vex Battlebots competition.

Over 20 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) teams from the Huntington area battled it out in Marshall University’s memorial student center. The robotics competition put the student’s skills to the test for a chance to advance to the championship.

The winners from this tournament will move onto the annual championship on March 7 in Fairmont, WV.