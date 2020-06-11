Rock blasting project coming to Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) — ODOT contractors are often seen on the roads in the Buckeye State, but on Thursday, June 11, 2020, they’ll be knocking on doors ahead of a blasting project.

If you live between Tallow Ridge Road and Buffalo Creek Road in Chesapeake, chances are an ODOT contractor will be knocking on your door.

Contractors will begin canvassing neighborhoods at 9 a.m. Thursday to tell people about what ODOT is calling a proactive rockfall remediation project on SR 7.

“In recent years, we’ve had some pretty significant downfalls on US 52 in Lawrence County so we’re hoping to prevent that from happening on State Route 7 as well,” said Matt Bruning, Press Secretary for ODOT.

Workers will be completing pre-blast surveys an all structures located within 1,500 feet of the project site.

Like many other rockfall remediation projects, dynamite will be used to blast areas to loosen rock and soil.

If you aren’t home at the time contractors canvass neighborhoods, ODOT says don’t worry as they’ll be dropping off the information you need to know. Workers may need to go inside your home for an inspection of the premises, all while being mindful of concerns of COVID-19.

“The people who are doing these assessments, they’re going to be wearing masks, gloves, all the proper PPE, foot coverings,” Bruning said. “We’re asking the property owners to open the doors and things like so there’s minimal touching that’s needed to be done doing the assessment process.”

Should you have any questions or are willing to allow an inspector into your home to complete the pre-blast survey, you can call (606) 928-0399.

To learn more about this effort and what a pre-blast survey consists of, you can visit the project’s website.

The project should be completed sometime in the fall.

