Rock climber in critical condition after fall at Summersville Lake

Courtesy: Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in critical condition after she fell 20 feet from a popular rock-climbing area at Summersville Lake.

According to Nicholas County Dispatch, she fell to the ground, not into the water around 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

Wilderness Fire and EMS transported her to Summersville Airport. She was flown to CAMC, and she is said to be in critical, but stable, condition.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

