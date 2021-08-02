Rock climber in critical condition after fall at Summersville Lake

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in critical condition after she fell 20 feet from a popular rock-climbing area at Summersville Lake.

According to Nicholas County Dispatch, she fell to the ground, not into the water around 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

Wilderness Fire and EMS transported her to Summersville Airport. She was flown to CAMC, and she is said to be in critical, but stable, condition.