IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead, other state legislators are taking a second look at their laws restricting concealed firearms in schools.

An Ohio bill that would change the state’s current law regarding this matter has been approved in both the House and the Senate. It’s now being fast-tracked to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk.

As the law stands right now, if a school district approves it, staff would have to go through 737 hours of required peace officer training.

However, House Bill 99 allows any adult in a public or private school to carry a concealed firearm in a school safety zone with reduced training.

Before this legislation was even discussed, the Rock Hill School District has been open on its stance regarding educators being armed. Signs have been placed on the front doors of school buildings making everyone aware some of the staff have firearms.





These signs read “By authorization of the Rock Hill Local School District superintendent, RHSLD staff is trained and armed. Any attempt to harm children or staff will be met with whatever force necessary to protect our students.”

We spoke with several school district parents asking one simple question, “Do you feel like your children are safe?” Many had the same answer.

“I sure do… I have no worries out there,” says Rock Hill School District parent Ben Mullins. Rock Hill School District grandparent Ed Primm also stated “I think that Rock Hill is doing a wonderful job on securing our kids.”

Other parents say they also believe there should be extensive gun safety training before firearms enter a school building, but they say the overall goal is to keep the staff and children safe.

We did reach out to the Rock Hill Schools for a comment on this recent bill but have not heard back yet.