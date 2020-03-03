Rock N’ Roll legend Robert Plant to perform in Charleston with new band

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A big name in music is coming to the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia. The Clay Center and the Mountain Stage Radio Show announced today, March 3, Rock n’ Roll legend Robert Plant will be performing with his new band, Saving Grace, and Suzi Dian Sunday, May 17 as part of the “Saving Grace Tour.”
“We are excited to partner with our friends at Mountain Stage to present Saving Grace with rock n’ roll legend Robert Plant & Suzi Dian on Sunday, May 17th!” The Clay Center said in a Facebook post.
Clay Center & Mountain Stage member pre-sale begins Thursday, Mar 5 & tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Mar 6.
