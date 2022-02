MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 60 is shut down after a rock slide in Montgomery.

Metro 911 officials say the call for the rock slide came in around 5:15 p.m. and the rocks are covering all lanes of traffic.

Traffic is being diverted onto Route 61 into Chelyan. There is no word on how long the road will remain closed.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story as we learn more information.