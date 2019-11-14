Rockslide shuts down Route 62 in Mason County

LEON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Route 62 near Leon, West Virginia is shut down at this time following a rock slide that happened shortly after midnight. The Department of Highways has no estimate as to when the road will reopen. Crews believe ice may have caused the rock cliff to break way.

If you are traveling North on Route 62, turn right onto Leon Baden Road which is serving as the detour. If you are traveling South, you’ll want to take Route 2 to Route 87 and then turn onto Leon Baden Road as well.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.