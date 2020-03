KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A rockslide has shutdown parts of a road in Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, southbound lanes of 2900 Pennsylvania Avenue in Mink Shoals are shutdown as of 5 AM Friday morning.

Dispatchers say they received severals calls of the slide. The West Virginia Division of Highways crews are on scene.

No word on when the road will reopen.