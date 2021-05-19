Rod Run and Doo Wop returns to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 has caused a lot of big events to be canceled but things are starting to return to normal.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says the Rod Run and Doo Wop is coming back this fall after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s event will take place from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9 on Kanawha Boulevard.

“You’re going to see some of the most prized cars on the East Coast,” Goodwin said. “We’re so happy to host them back here in the City of Charleston… It brings tourism dollars, it brings people back into our city. This is something folks have looked forward to for so many years and we’re so happy to continue the tradition.”

The mayor says in years past, 13 different states and Canada have all been represented at the event with hundreds of cars on Kanawha Boulevard.

The show will be limited to 500 cars and they must be preregistered. Jack Jarvis, president of the Rod Run and Doo Wop, tells 13 News Anchor Rob Macko this may open up if state and federal regulations relax further as the situation improves.

Jarvis says they will be mailing out forms to the 2019 participants and those wanting to register can also go online when the website launches May 29.

The traditional cruise in will take place Wednesday, Oct. 6.

