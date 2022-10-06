CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Rod Run & Doo Wop is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard, and that means some traffic changes for drivers in downtown Charleston.

The Doo Wop began yesterday with a parade through downtown Charleston and a cruise-in in Southridge. Festivities will run through Saturday, Oct. 8 on Kanawha Boulevard.

According to City of Charleston officials, throughout the festivities, Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Brooks Street to Ohio Avenue. However, one lane of the Boulevard will remain open from Brooks Street to Capitol Street and from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue for local traffic.

Kanawha Boulevard will reopen Sunday, Oct. 9 in the afternoon, officials say.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the festivities will conclude with a fireworks show set to begin between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m, which will mean some additional closures beginning Saturday afternoon.

City officials say the West/Southbound lane of the Southside Bridge will be closed at 2 p.m. as officials begin setting up for the fireworks show.

At 5 p.m., Kanawha Boulevard will extend to Morris Street and remain closed throughout the fireworks. Officials say the lane between Brooks and Capitol streets will reopen after the fireworks show.

At 7 p.m., officials will close Porter Road and MacCorkle Avenue to westbound traffic, as well as both MacCorkle Avenue and 119 and Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic. City officials say these streets will be reopened at 11 p.m.

At 9 p.m. before the fireworks show begins, Gosscup Road will close at Bridge Road and Louden Heights road and the Southside Bridge will both be closed. All of these roads are expected to reopen around 10:30 p.m.