Rod Run & Doo Wop Parade takes place Wednesday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Rod Run & Doo Wop’s Parade is set to take place in Charleston on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

City of Charleston officials says the parade lineup starts at 3:15 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard near Magic Island and begins at 4 p.m.

Map of Rod Run & Doo Wop Parade route (Courtesy: City of Charleston)

A rolling closure will take place as the parade is in motion. At the conclusion of the parade, a cruise-in will take place at Cabela’s located at 200 Cross Terrace Boulevard.

On Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said one of the final prizes for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, will be given away at the Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop on Friday evening, Oct. 8.

West Virginians have until Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 11:59 p.m. to get vaccinated and register for a chance to win.