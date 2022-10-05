CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Rod Run & Doo Wop is back!

The event kicked off with a parade this afternoon followed by a cruise in at the Home Depot at 100 Cross Terrace Boulevard in Southridge.

This year, the Doo Wop is hosting more than 700 vehicles from all over the United States. Car enthusiasts can come out and see everything from old classics to new favorites! People come from all over the country to showcase their cars or enjoy the Doo Wop. WOWK 13 News is proud to be a media sponsor of the event.

The event runs through Saturday, Oct. 8, with musical guests, entertainment and food for the whole family to enjoy. The Doo Wop will end with a fireworks finale at 9:45 p.m. along the Kanawha River in downtown Charleston.

For a full schedule of Rod Run & Doo Wop activities and events, click here!