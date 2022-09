IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer roll-over crash has closed the U.S. 52 on-ramp in Ironton.

The crash happened at the eastbound on-ramp from Park Avenue to U.S. 52 this morning, Friday, Sept. 2. Officials on scene say they expect the ramp to be closed for several hours.

The tractor-trailer was hauling coal, and crews are on scene cleaning up the spilled coal.

No injuries were reported in the crash, officials say.