BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – A beloved local business in Kanawha County is closing.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Rollin’ Smoke BBQ in Big Chimney announced on their Facebook page they are closing their doors for good.

In a pair post, the restaurant attributed the closure to the economy and a dip in sales.

Below is the full Facebook statement from Rollin’ Smoke BBQ thanking their customers for the memories: