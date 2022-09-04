BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – A beloved local business in Kanawha County is closing.
On Friday, Sept. 2, Rollin’ Smoke BBQ in Big Chimney announced on their Facebook page they are closing their doors for good.
In a pair post, the restaurant attributed the closure to the economy and a dip in sales.
Below is the full Facebook statement from Rollin’ Smoke BBQ thanking their customers for the memories:
“Again, we thank you. We couldn’t have made it this far without y’all. We have enjoyed meeting and feeding everyone! We can honestly look back and say, we did our best. From Covid, to snow, to floods, and power outages, we kept the Smoke a Rollin. We’ve laughed and cried. This has been an interesting chapter in all of our lives and we’ve learned so much about not only the public, but ourselves. Along with the muddy water of the Mighty Elk, we have BBQ sauce in our veins.Rollin’ Smoke BBQ