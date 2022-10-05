CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Rod Run & Doo Wop kicks off with a parade this afternoon, which will lead to some traffic delays in town.

According to the City of Charleston, The parade for the event will begin at 4 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Oct. 5. While the parade is in motion, a rolling road closure will be in place along the parade route.

Vehicles began lining up around 3:15 p.m. near Magic Island on Kanawha Boulevard.

After the parade, there will be a cruise-in at the Home Depot at 100 Cross Terrace Boulevard.