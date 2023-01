KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Kanawha County early Sunday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Elkview exit on I-17 southbound.

The roadway was shut down for about an hour but has since reopened.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.