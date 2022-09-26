SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – A company from South Point, Ohio, is accused of lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents.

A grand jury has indicted Shield Roofing and Construction.

Court documents claim the company allegedly deceived Union Baptist Church out of $6,700 dollars in cash. The documents also say, an elderly couple also allegedly lost more than $14,000 to the company.

WOWK 13 News has reached out to officials with Shield Roofing and Construction, but we have not heard back at this time. We will update this story when we receive a response.