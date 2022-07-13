HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Rough N’ Rowdy is coming to Huntington, West Virginia for the first time in August.

Officials say the Barstool Sports’ event is set to take place at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the Mountain Health Arena. Tickets for the event are already on sale at ticketmaster.com, according to arena officials.

The Mountain Health Arena also says the event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view, and can be ordered at buyrnr.com.

Officials say Dave Portnoy and Dan Katz will be live from the ringside. The West Virginia State Athletic Commission will be supervising the sanctioned event. Officials say up to 20 fights are planned for the evening.

Potential fighters and ring girls can also sign up to participate in the event at joinrnr.com.