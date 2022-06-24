LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Route 17 in Logan County is now reopened after a tragic helicopter crash that killed 6 people.

The helicopter, a locally-owned Bell UH-1B helicopter, crashed onto Route 17, also known as Blair Mountain Road, on Wednesday just before 5 p.m. about 3.7 miles northeast of the Logan County Airport.

A team of National Transportation Safety Board aviation safety investigators is in Logan County to investigate the crash.

The NTSB is also looking for anyone who witnessed the accident or has information that could help them in their investigation to email them at witness@ntsb.gov or call 202-314-6100.

According to the NTSB, while the victims have not been identified, those on board consisted of a pilot, three passengers and two pilot-rated passengers. The NTSB says they will not be releasing the identities and have deferred to the West Virginia State Police to decide when the victims will be publicly identified. At this time, the WVSP says they are waiting for positive identification of the victims from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The NTSB confirmed the flight was associated with the annual Huey Reunion event, which offers helicopter rides from organizer MARPAT Aviation. Investigators say the flight that crashed was the last flight planned for that day and had a different route from the tour paths that had been flown previously on Wednesday.

Investigators say much of the wreckage was consumed by a fire that broke out after the crash.

The NTSB says investigators will be spending the next several days documenting the accident site, the helicopter and “any perishable evidence” that could be relevant to the investigation. The NTSB also says the helicopter was not equipped with, and was not required to be equipped with, a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder.

According to the NTSB, the helicopter was recovered from the site today and taken to a secure location in Atlanta to be further examined. They say they expect the work on the scene will be complete within five to seven days.