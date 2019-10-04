Route 34 closed following motorcycle crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Both the north and south bound lanes of Route 34 are closed following a motorcycle crash in the Lake Hollow area near Hurricane.

Putnam County dispatchers say the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the cyclist are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

