All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Route 35 crash closes Silver Memorial Bridge between West Virginia and Ohio

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MASON COUNTY, WV/GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash on Route 35 has closed all lanes of the Silver Bridge between Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio.

According to Mason County emergency management officials, a semi crashed into the bridge around 6:40 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, Oct. 27. No injuries have been reported.

Officials say they do not know how long the bridge will be shut down.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS