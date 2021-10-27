Route 35 crash closes Silver Memorial Bridge between West Virginia and Ohio

MASON COUNTY, WV/GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash on Route 35 has closed all lanes of the Silver Bridge between Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio.
According to Mason County emergency management officials, a semi crashed into the bridge around 6:40 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, Oct. 27. No injuries have been reported.
Officials say they do not know how long the bridge will be shut down.
