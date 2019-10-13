Route 35 in Putnam County shutdown after cattle truck overturns

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – Both lanes of Route 35 in Putnam County are shut down at the Buffalo Bridge after a cattle truck overturned. Putnam County emergency dispatch confirms two of the cows have died.

The tractor-trailer was hauling 79 head of cattle. Crews are working to move the cattle from the road to another tractor-trailer. An investigation into what caused the turnover is ongoing.

This is a developing story

