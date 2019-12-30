SOUTH CHARLESTON W.Va. (WOWK) – South Charleston Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil White says the rubble of the apartment building destroyed by fire over the weekend will be tested for asbestos then hauled away by city crews.
He also said the Red Cross was helping the two families rendered homeless by the fire. The two buildings were already at a total loss when firefighters arrived at the scene.
Two families occupied the Garrett Street apartments when it went up in flames. No one was injured but a family pet was lost in the fire.
No other buildings were damaged by the blaze.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Listeria concerns prompt ramen recall
- Sheetz will have free coffee on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
- Rubble from destroyed apartment to be tested for asbestos
- Search continues for missing Port Clinton teen; $7K reward offered
- Voluntary nationwide baby Ibuprofen recall
- One dead in single-vehicle accident in Kentucky
- Gov. Justice approves recommended terminations after reviewing report on DCR Academy Class 18
- Families left without home after South Charleston apartment fire
- ‘What’s going on’: Neighbor speaks about 28th Street shooting incident
- Ohio library ends fines for overdue books to boost access