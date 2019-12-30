Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Rubble from destroyed apartment to be tested for asbestos

SOUTH CHARLESTON W.Va. (WOWK) – South Charleston Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil White says the rubble of the apartment building destroyed by fire over the weekend will be tested for asbestos then hauled away by city crews.

He also said the Red Cross was helping the two families rendered homeless by the fire. The two buildings were already at a total loss when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Two families occupied the Garrett Street apartments when it went up in flames. No one was injured but a family pet was lost in the fire.

No other buildings were damaged by the blaze.

