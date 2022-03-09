UPDATE (3:06 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9): Charleston Police have confirmed that this was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Police activity has shut down Ruffner Ave. between Lee St. and Washington St. East in Charleston on Wednesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell 13 News a call came in for a self-inflicted gunshot wound at around 2:00 p.m.

Charleston Police are talking to witnesses, according to our 13 News crew on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.