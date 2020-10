KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Ruffner Elementary School in Charleston is closing at 8:30 this morning due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Kanawha County School officials say the closure is out of an abundance of caution so the school can be deep-cleaned and contract tracing can be done.

Students are to learn remotely today.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.