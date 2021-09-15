Run for Recovery to help people battling addiction

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Later this month, people in Putnam County, WV, will lace up their shoes and hit the pavement, all for a good cause. The Run for Recovery is part of an entire day of activities planned to shine the light on hope and the path to a better life.

“It is a way for us to bring awareness to our community about the epidemic that is going on here in this state of West Virginia with drugs,” said Paul Boggess, Senior Pastor at Faith Christian Fellowship in Buffalo, WV.

Proceeds from the event will support the Rock Ministries, a non-profit organization committed to helping men struggling with addiction. It is an issue organizers say affects many families, especially in the Mountain State.

“Everybody in the whole entire country is affected by this in some way or another or their family is,” said mentor and organizer Joshua Selman. “Each and every one of these people that deal with addiction have an opportunity to have a heart change or mind change if people just give them the opportunity.”

The pandemic has put an additional strain on efforts to get people the help they need. Which is why the group is hoping the activities they have planned will bring attention to the programs available in their community.

“We’ll be showing the town that there is a solidarity not only in the faith community but the community as a whole,” Boggess said. “We are standing here and we are ready to bring answers.”

The run is set for September 25 at 9 a.m. in Eleanor, WV. That evening there will also be a Recovery Rally featuring guest speakers and a donation drive.

“If one life is changed it is a success. If one person has the heart to want to make a change it is a success,” Selman said.

For more information on both events, click here.

