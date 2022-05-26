NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Almost 400 motorcycle riders are traveling across the country and made a stop in Nitro, West Virginia Wednesday. As the bikers rode into the city, they received a warm greeting as people lined the sidewalks waving flags and cheering as they passed by.

This group has been traveling across the United States, from Ontario, California to Washington D.C. as a part of the “Run for the Wall” annual event. The ride consists of veterans, friends, and family; many of which have loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

We spoke with those in the motorcycle lineup and they say their goal is to not only honor the memory of those killed in action, but also those who are currently deployed.

“Our motto is ‘We ride for those who can’t,’ and I have two family members who served in the Marines, so I consider it an honor to serve and run for the wall this year,” says the President of Run for the Wall Texas House of NAM Chapter, “Xray.”

According to Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt, the city strives to be patriotic, and being a part of this event just adds to that goal.

They teach you a lesson in honor, about honoring those who have fallen for our country and protected our freedoms. A powerful lesson about loyalty, for those who are missing in Nitro. That we should never give up on them from past wars and future wars. Dave Casebolt, Nitro Mayor

The WV State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America also set up a display showcasing the Vietnam Mobile Memorial Wall that lists those who were killed in action, held as prisoners of war, and/or listed as missing in action.

The overall goal is to promote healing among veterans, their families, and friends, while also calling for all those who didn’t come home to be accounted for.

The group also planned a stop in Charleston Thursday around 9 a.m. Then, they will continue their journey to Washington D.C.