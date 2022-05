GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — 17-year-old Isaac Zuspan, also known as Dalton Unroe, is a runaway teenager and the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding him.

They say Zuspan is a student at South Gallia High School.

He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, gray hoodie and blue jeans.

They say he may be in the Cheshire area of Gallia County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zuspan, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221.