Rural community struggling as the last grocery store in town closes

CLAY, W.Va. (WOWK) – People in the town of Clay, WV and surrounding communities are struggling to find a place to buy groceries.

The Clay IGA was the only grocery store in that community. The doors closed in late June 2019 and the store has not reopened. Many people in the community have to walk to buy the things they need because of financial and transportation challenges. There are gas stations and fast food establishments nearby but the next closest grocery store is close to 20 miles away.

Clay County Commission President Greg Fitzwater said it leaves the community in a difficult spot.

“You know people don’t have money here. We are a very poor county,” Fitzwater said. “People are having to spend money now on gas and that cuts down on the groceries they can buy because they have to travel.”

Fitzwater said right now there are no potential leads from other grocers interested in relocating to the area.