Rural hospital success story: Roane General showcases new and upgraded facilities

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – While many rural hospitals in West Virginia struggle to stay open, Roane General Hospital is expanding.

Hospital officials say they want these new and upgraded facilities’ goal is to reflect the hospital’s new vision – which focuses just as much on the promotion of good health as it does on health care.

“For the past 50 years, we’ve been focused on providing health care services to the community. Now we’re going to focus on improving the overall health,” said Doug Bentz, CEO of Roane General Hospital.

The $28 million expansion project includes new facilities such as physical therapy rooms, a pool and even a ‘healthy way café’ where patients, staff and visitors can purchase healthy, low-cost items. But Bentz says, the most significant upgrade is the expansion of their emergency rooms.

“Before we had a small ER with six bays, six rooms that unfortunately were separated by curtains, care was not private and personalized and that’s one of the core guiding principals that we feel our patients and our community deserve better. So we more than doubled the size of our emergency room. We have nine private rooms,” Bentz added.

Roane General Hospital serves more than 80,000 patients each year, and in the community, the project is a big hit.

“I’m actually a huge believer in this. I definitely think folks can learn a lot more about nutrition and what they eat and what they consume and how it affects them and their energy level,” said Nate Petroski, a Roane County resident.

The hospital also received some new artwork that sits right outside the facility by local artist Jeff Fetty, who named it ‘Rising Spirits’ and dedicated it to healthcare workers.

“We want folks to come here and have their morning coffee, hop on a treadmill, go see their doctor if they’re needed, we really want to engage our community in health and we want to be the campus for this community to come and learn to live healthier lifestyles and have a happier life.” Doug Bentz, CEO Roane General Hospital

Hospital officials say about 98% of patient encounters will occur in the new or renovated areas.

