Rush is on to find salt ahead of the snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Last-minute shoppers weren’t just looking for gifts on Christmas Eve. Many were also rushing to buy salt and shovels.

There are different types of salt for keeping steps, sidewalks or driveways clear. At Green’s Feed and Seed in Charleston, WV they carry several options and had stocked up ahead of the predicted ice and snow.

Earl Green at Green’s Feed and Seed stacks bags of salt.

While basic rock salt is the most popular there are also brands that are safe for pets.

Earl Green at Green’s Feed and Seed people should have a strategy for when you put the salt down. “You should always do it before the snow,” Green said. “When the snow comes it is best to have put it on the bottom if you can, because it is easier to loosen it from the bottom then to go from the top. Then if you have to shovel it is loose on the bottom and not frozen.”

A general guideline is to use 1-to-3 cups of salt per 1,000 square feet.

Some of the salts can irritate your skin so be sure to wear gloves.