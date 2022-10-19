ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky held its annual candlelight vigil in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

During the vigil, the Ashland-based domestic violence shelter and the community honored 34 Kentucky women, children and men who lost their lives to domestic violence in the past year.

Safe Harbor also presented their annual White Ribbon Awards during the event. The recipients are chosen based on volunteerism and commitment to their mission. The organization says this year’s nominees included Members Choice Credit Union and St. Paul Lutheran Church.

During its three decades of service to Northeast Kentucky, Safe Harbor has housed more than 20,000 women, children and men. The shelter serves the Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Elliott and Lawrence county areas.