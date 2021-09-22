Safe Zone for transactions set up at West Virginia Capitol Complex

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — People who need a secure location for child custody exchanges, in-person ecommerce transactions or similar meetings can now use a Safe Zone set up at the West Virginia Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The Department of Homeland Security says the area is located at the bus turnaround between the Culture Center and the West Virginia Veterans Memorial.

The agency says the area is well-lighted and monitored by Capitol Police, with video.

The turnaround is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone who wishes to have an officer on hand while using the Safe Zone can call (304) 558-9911.