Safety campaign to combat speeding launched in six WV counties

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Local authorities have launched a safety campaign to combat speeding in various locations throughout six Southeastern counties in West Virginia.

According to the Region 2 Huntington Regional Highway Safety Program, the campaign, “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine,” will mean an increase in enforcement of posted speed limits in Cabell, Putnam, Lincoln, Mason, Jackson and Wayne counties.

Tickets will be given to anyone caught speeding, emphasizing densely traveled routes such as interstates and U.S. routes.

“Speeding translates to death on our roadways. It greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers and other drivers at tremendous risk,” said Chief Joe Parsons, Milton Police Department.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding was a contributing factor in 27% of all fatal crashes in the U.S. More than 9,500 people died in such crashes in 2015.