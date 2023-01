NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro.

Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It will be on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro.