MARTIN, KY (WOWK) – Residents of Martin, Kentucky will have to head to the town of Allen to get their mail, according to the United States Postal Service.

The Martin Fire Department says operations at the Martin Post Office have been temporarily relocated to the Allen Post Office as a safety precaution. Fire department officials say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told the Postal Service on Wednesday, June 22, that the building beside the post office was “unstable and in danger of collapse.”

Workers were advised to immediately evacuate. The fire department says residents who use the Martin Post Office will be able to get their mail and other retail service at the Allen Post Office. This change will remain in effect until further notice.